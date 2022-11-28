UrduPoint.com

Saeed Ghani Reviews Arrangements For PPP's Foundation Day Gathering At Nishtar Park

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Saeed Ghani reviews arrangements for PPP's foundation day gathering at Nishtar Park

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani paid a visit to Nishtar Park on Monday to review arrangements for pubic meeting being organised on November 30 to mark the 'Youm-e-Tasees' (anniversary of the foundation day) of Pakistan Peoples Party

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani paid a visit to Nishtar Park on Monday to review arrangements for pubic meeting being organised on November 30 to mark the 'Youm-e-Tasees' (anniversary of the foundation day) of Pakistan Peoples Party.

The provincial minister along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and General Secretary People's Party Sindh Waqar Mehdi, and others also inspected the stage, media enclosure and entry and exit points.

Speaking at the occasion Saeed Ghani said that the public gathering of November 30 at Karachi's Nishtar Park would be a historic assembly for the people.

He said that November 30 was the day of the poor, workers, laborers and farmers of Pakistan as Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of Pakistan Peoples Party on the day in 1967 for the rights of oppressed and neglected segments of society.

Saeed Ghani said and that after 55 years the sapling planted by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had become a large shade tree for the people of the country.

SACM Waqar Mehdi informed that arrangements for the foundation day public gathering at Nishtar Park were in full swing by divisional chapter of PPP Karachi Division.

The stage being built for the public gathering would be 80 feet long, 40 feet wide and 10 feet high while lighting, media enclosure, separate entrance for women, and thousands of chairs would also be arranged for participants, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Poor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Visit Pakistan Peoples Party November Women Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Labour

Recent Stories

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in ..

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in 2022

5 minutes ago
 TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens fo ..

TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens for Smartphones paired with the ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces team for Over-50 Cricket World ..

Pakistan announces team for Over-50 Cricket World Cup

2 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan S&T cooperation center inaugurated ..

China-Pakistan S&T cooperation center inaugurated in Beijing

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for int'l community's enhanced effo ..

Prime Minister for int'l community's enhanced efforts to end endless violations ..

4 minutes ago
 2 brothers convicted for fraud

2 brothers convicted for fraud

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.