UrduPoint.com

Saeed Ghani Reviews De-watering Operations In Karachi East

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Saeed Ghani reviews de-watering operations in Karachi East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Labor and Human Resource, Saeed Ghani, on Monday, visited different areas of Karachi East district to inspect the de-watering operations after heavy downpour in the metropolis.

During visit of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New Town and surrounding areas the provincial minister reviewed de-watering operations at vicinity of Agha Khan Hospital, ptv station, 13 D area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, main University road and expressed satisfaction over the complete drainage of water in New Town and other areas.

On this occasion, Administrator East Rahmatullah Sheikh briefed the minister about the ongoing work. Saeed Ghani expressed satisfaction on the ongoing work and instructed that machinery and staff should remain in field even after the complete drainage of water from the area.

The minister reached Gulshan Iqbal on the complaints of water logging near the AG office due to overflow of drain.

Administrator East informed the minister that water had accumulated in the streets of the surrounding areas due to over flow of the drain and DMC East has started an operation to clear the drain and drain out the water from surrounding areas that was successfully completed.

Saed Ghani said that he was not only visiting the localities of district East from where complaints were being received but the concerned officials and required machinery were also being mobilised at the earliest.

He said that flow of traffic had been affected in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13D, Safari Park, urdu College, and adjacent areas due to water accumulation and damaged roads at some places. He instructed to temporarily fill up deep pits on the roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water Visit Road Traffic Gulshan From PTV

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

36 minutes ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

39 minutes ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

3 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.