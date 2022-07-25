Saeed Ghani reviews de-watering operations in Karachi East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Labor and Human Resource, Saeed Ghani, on Monday, visited different areas of Karachi East district to inspect the de-watering operations after heavy downpour in the metropolis.

During visit of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New Town and surrounding areas the provincial minister reviewed de-watering operations at vicinity of Agha Khan Hospital, ptv station, 13 D area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, main University road and expressed satisfaction over the complete drainage of water in New Town and other areas.

On this occasion, Administrator East Rahmatullah Sheikh briefed the minister about the ongoing work. Saeed Ghani expressed satisfaction on the ongoing work and instructed that machinery and staff should remain in field even after the complete drainage of water from the area.

The minister reached Gulshan Iqbal on the complaints of water logging near the AG office due to overflow of drain.

Administrator East informed the minister that water had accumulated in the streets of the surrounding areas due to over flow of the drain and DMC East has started an operation to clear the drain and drain out the water from surrounding areas that was successfully completed.

Saed Ghani said that he was not only visiting the localities of district East from where complaints were being received but the concerned officials and required machinery were also being mobilised at the earliest.

He said that flow of traffic had been affected in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13D, Safari Park, urdu College, and adjacent areas due to water accumulation and damaged roads at some places. He instructed to temporarily fill up deep pits on the roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.