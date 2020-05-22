UrduPoint.com
Saeed Ghani Reviews Rescue Work At Site Of Plane Crash

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:13 PM

Saeed Ghani reviews rescue work at site of plane crash

Sindh Minister for Education, Saeed Ghani, visited the site of PIA's A320 airbus crash in the metropolis and reviewed the resuce and evacuation operation work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education, Saeed Ghani, visited the site of PIA's A320 airbus crash in the metropolis and reviewed the resuce and evacuation operation work.

While talking to media persons, he said that on the directives of the Sindh Chief Minister he had rushed to the site of the plane crash.

He said that the incident was extremely disappointing and heart-wrenching.

'The passengers were coming to Karachi to celebrate Eid but the ill-fated plane met the accident,' he said.

He was of the view that a complete enquiry of the incident should be conducted in a proper manner to acertain the crash reasons.

Saeed Ghani said that it was being reviewed that how many houses had damaged and prey victim to the incident. He said that initially it was being seemed that the incident took place because of the technical fault in the plane but could be reached a decision after the final report of the incident.

'Resuce teams had reached the site of the incident following information but theyare facing difficulties in the operation owing to populated area,' he said.

