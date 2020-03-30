UrduPoint.com
Saeed Ghani Tests Negative For Coronavirus , Fully Recovers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Saeed Ghani tests negative for coronavirus , fully recovers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education, Saeed Ghani, has said that he has tested negative for the coronavirus and according to the doctors he has fully recovered.

"I will resume my work again where I had left it," he said in a short video message here on Monday.

He said that he wanted to say thanks to all those friends who prayed for his recovery during the last 10 days through calls and messages.

