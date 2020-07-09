Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to private schools

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to provide interest-free loans to the private schools to address their financial problems being faced by them due to the novel coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to provide interest-free loans to the private schools to address their financial problems being faced by them due to the novel coronavirus.

The private schools were facing a severe financial crisis due to non-payment of fees by parents, he stated through video link during an inter-provincial education meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, according to a news release.

Ghani drew the attention of the federal minister to the problems faced by the private educational institutions in Sindh province and especially the financial crisis.

"We are well aware that the Federal Government may not be able to provide good loans or financial assistance to these private schools in this situation. However, the Federal Government can provide interest-free loans to these private schools through the State Bank of Pakistan."