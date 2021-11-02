UrduPoint.com

Saeed Ghani, Uroba Rabani To Hold Open Court On Nov 3

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:39 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Urooba Rabani will hold an open court on Wednesday (November 3) at Hyderabad circuit house.

According to a handout issued here, provincial minister Saeed Ghani and SACM Urooba Rabani will listen grievances of the general public and issue directions for resolution of their problems.

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, cabinet members and special assistants were holding open courts in different districts to resolve issues of the masses at their doorstep.

