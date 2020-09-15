UrduPoint.com
Saeed Ghani Visits Educational Institutes After Reopening

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:22 PM

Saeed Ghani visits educational institutes after reopening

The educational institutions including public and private schools and colleges resumed routine academic and administrative activities in the metropolis on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The educational institutions including public and private schools and colleges resumed routine academic and administrative activities in the metropolis on Tuesday.

The activities were resumed in accordance with the notification about re-opening of all public and private educational institutions (schools & colleges), by the Sindh education and Literacy department, for resumption of the academic session 2020-21.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday visited government and private educational institutes in the metropolis and reviewed the arrangements after re-opening of the institutes.

In his video message released to media, Saeed Ghani said that he visited some 15 private and public sectors schools and colleges to review the arrangements and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain COVID-19.

He said the arrangements were comparatively better in schools, than colleges.

He expressed pleasure that face masks, thermal guns and hands sanitizers were available at the gates of schools in district South- Karachi.

He also observed that the guidelines about maintaining social distancing in the class rooms were also followed.

The minister said the attendance in schools was also good while in some of the schools it exceeded expectations. Attention will be paid to improve the arrangements in colleges as well, he said.

He advised the parents to send their children to schools and colleges so as to continue the studies.

Earlier, the Sindh Education Minister visited Government Women College Shahra-e-Liaquat, Kootwaal School, KMC school and other schools and colleges in Karachi.

The Sindh Education department has notified that the Academic Session 2020-2021 shall stars from September 15, 2020 to May 15, 2021.

The department said that the schools from class IX-XII and colleges will reopen from September 15, 2020.

The schools from class VI-VIII will reopen from September 21 while the schools from class pre-primary, nursery to V will reopen from September 25.

The provincial Education department has directed to initiate teaching and learning process in schools/collegcs from September 15, 2020 to April 15, 2021(7 months or 154 working days).

The schools will have choice to reopen one or two weeks later from the above schedule if it is not fully prepared for implementing the COVID19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

The early opening of schools from the Government's announcement will be considered violation of the decision/policy.

All concerned were also directed to strictly follow the SOPs for reopening of schools/colleges.

The Steering Committee on Education - Sindh had already approved the proposal of sub-committee regarding condensation of contents/syllabus for the students from class I - XII which will be notified later on separately for each subject and level.

