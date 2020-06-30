UrduPoint.com
Saeed Ghani Visits Residences Of PSX Martyrs

Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:42 PM

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the security guards and police personnel who were martyred in the stock exchange tragedy yesterday have saved the country from a major terrorism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the security guards and police personnel who were martyred in the stock exchange tragedy yesterday have saved the country from a major terrorism.

The manner in which three security guards as well as the policemen fought the terrorists was unprecedented.

He expressed these views while offering condolences to the families of the three martyred security guards at their residence on Tuesday, according to a news release.

PPP leaders from District West and District South were also present on the occasion.

Saeed Ghani reached the residence of Khudaiyar and offered condolences to his family and other relatives.

The provincial minister offered Fateha and appreciated the bravery of Shaheed Khudaiyar.

Saeed Ghani said, 'We salute the courage of all the martyrs including Khudayar. He said that Khudayar sacrificed his life for the security of the country.' Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani reached Lyari Khada Market the residence of Hassan Walid Bachu another martyred security guard of the tragedy.

Khalil and other party leaders were also present on the occasion. The provincial minister offered condolences to the family of Shaheed Hassan Bachu and offered fateha.

Later, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani reached the residence of Iftikhar Wahid son of Fazil Wahid the third martyred guard of the tragedy, at NTR Colony, Railway Colony.

The provincial minister also offered condolences to the family of Iftikhar Wahid son of Fazil Wahid.

