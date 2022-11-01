Saeed Ghani visits under-construction technical college building in Azam Basti

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday visited the under-construction building of a technical college in the Azam Basti locality of the metropolis to review the ongoing development work.

During his visit, the minister directed to complete the development work on a fast-track basis so that the teaching process in the college could be started at the earliest for the provision of technical education to the students of the area.

Saeed Ghani said that the technical college would play an important role in career development of the children of Azam Basti and other adjacent areas of the District East.

He said that Sindh government had placed the said technical college under the management of ZAB Tech for ensuring the provision of high-level technical education to the students.

Director of ZAB Tech Wahida Mehshar while briefing the minister informed that development work of the college was continuing and efforts were being made persistently to ensure completion of the work by year's end and start the regular teaching process in January next year.

The development work was being carried out in two phases, she informed, adding that the administration block and the classroom block would be completed in the first phase while in the second phase auditorium and the second block would be completed.