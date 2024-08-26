Open Menu

Saeed Ghani Wants Early Completion Of MDA’s Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Saeed Ghani wants early completion of MDA’s housing schemes

Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has directed the officials of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) to ensure the earliest completion of the MDA’s projects initiated to serve the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has directed the officials of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) to ensure the earliest completion of the MDA’s projects initiated to serve the people.

The Local Government Minister stated this while chairing a meeting in his office on Monday and attended by the MDA’s officials.

Ghani was briefed in detail about the MDA’s development initiatives and was also informed about problems in carrying out development works for three ongoing projects of the MDA.

He asked the officials to compile reports on the issues hindering the completion of the MDA’s development initiatives and submit these details to him so that the Sindh government could remove these bottlenecks.

He said the MDA should ensure the earliest completion of its proposed housing schemes to provide inexpensive accommodation facilities to the people.

He informed participants of the meeting that the Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party had been acting upon the PPP’s manifesto that stood for providing shelter to every family in the province.

The meeting was attended by MDA Director-General Najamuddin Sehto, Project Director Muhammad Laeeq Ahmed, Superintendent Engineer Shiraz Mirani, Land Management Director Farooq Bugti, Finance Director Waqas Soomro, and other officials.

Related Topics

Sindh Shiraz Malir Pakistan Peoples Party Family Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Housing

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

4 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

4 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

4 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

5 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

5 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

5 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

5 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

5 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

5 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

5 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan