Saeed Ghani wants early completion of MDA’s housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has directed the officials of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) to ensure the earliest completion of the MDA’s projects initiated to serve the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has directed the officials of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) to ensure the earliest completion of the MDA’s projects initiated to serve the people.

The Local Government Minister stated this while chairing a meeting in his office on Monday and attended by the MDA’s officials.

Ghani was briefed in detail about the MDA’s development initiatives and was also informed about problems in carrying out development works for three ongoing projects of the MDA.

He asked the officials to compile reports on the issues hindering the completion of the MDA’s development initiatives and submit these details to him so that the Sindh government could remove these bottlenecks.

He said the MDA should ensure the earliest completion of its proposed housing schemes to provide inexpensive accommodation facilities to the people.

He informed participants of the meeting that the Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party had been acting upon the PPP’s manifesto that stood for providing shelter to every family in the province.

The meeting was attended by MDA Director-General Najamuddin Sehto, Project Director Muhammad Laeeq Ahmed, Superintendent Engineer Shiraz Mirani, Land Management Director Farooq Bugti, Finance Director Waqas Soomro, and other officials.