Saeed Ghani Wants Early Completion Of MDA’s Housing Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has directed the officials of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) to ensure the earliest completion of the MDA’s projects initiated to serve the people
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has directed the officials of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) to ensure the earliest completion of the MDA’s projects initiated to serve the people.
The Local Government Minister stated this while chairing a meeting in his office on Monday and attended by the MDA’s officials.
Ghani was briefed in detail about the MDA’s development initiatives and was also informed about problems in carrying out development works for three ongoing projects of the MDA.
He asked the officials to compile reports on the issues hindering the completion of the MDA’s development initiatives and submit these details to him so that the Sindh government could remove these bottlenecks.
He said the MDA should ensure the earliest completion of its proposed housing schemes to provide inexpensive accommodation facilities to the people.
He informed participants of the meeting that the Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party had been acting upon the PPP’s manifesto that stood for providing shelter to every family in the province.
The meeting was attended by MDA Director-General Najamuddin Sehto, Project Director Muhammad Laeeq Ahmed, Superintendent Engineer Shiraz Mirani, Land Management Director Farooq Bugti, Finance Director Waqas Soomro, and other officials.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security3 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP4 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain4 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism4 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta4 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister4 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana5 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented5 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..5 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition5 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan5 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool5 hours ago