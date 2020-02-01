Saeed Ghani welcomes holding of Adab Festival

Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani on Saturday commended the management of Arts Council of Pakistan for successfully holding events like Adab Festival

He said this while talking to journalists after attending as chief guest in the Adab Festival organized by the Arts Council, said a statement.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said he always felt pleasure whenever he visited the Arts Council.

He said the continuity with which the Arts Council was arranging such events like the Adab Festival was commendable.

He said such activities portray not only a positive image of the metropolis, but also gave an opportunity to the people to interact with the learned people of different fields and learn from their experience.