UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saeed Ghani Welcomes Holding Of Adab Festival

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:29 PM

Saeed Ghani welcomes holding of Adab Festival

Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani on Saturday commended the management of Arts Council of Pakistan for successfully holding events like Adab Festival

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani on Saturday commended the management of Arts Council of Pakistan for successfully holding events like Adab Festival.

He said this while talking to journalists after attending as chief guest in the Adab Festival organized by the Arts Council, said a statement.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said he always felt pleasure whenever he visited the Arts Council.

He said the continuity with which the Arts Council was arranging such events like the Adab Festival was commendable.

He said such activities portray not only a positive image of the metropolis, but also gave an opportunity to the people to interact with the learned people of different fields and learn from their experience.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Information Minister From

Recent Stories

PTI govt has nothing to sale but poultry items: PP ..

41 seconds ago

Minister terms holding of Kabaddi World Cup histor ..

44 seconds ago

Snow festival kicked off in Galyat

46 seconds ago

Sports day to be arranged on Feb 5

47 seconds ago

Dr Zafar Mirza reviews coronavirus prevention arra ..

5 minutes ago

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture vi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.