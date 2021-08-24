UrduPoint.com

Saeed Khan Jadoon Appointed As Member (Customs-Policy)

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 03:22 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Muhammad Saeed Khan Jadoon, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as a Member (Customs-Policy) (OPS), FBR (HQ)Islamabad

According to the FBR notification issued here Tuesday, he assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Syed Asad Raza Rizvi, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Exports), Customs House, Karachi.

Abdul Waheed Marwat, Muhammad Yaqoob Mako, Muhammad Jamil Nasir Khan, and Muhammad Saqif Saeed, PCS/BS-20 officers have assumed the charge of the post-Chief, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

FBR notified that Dr. Tahir Qureshi, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Customs House, Karachi.

Mirza Mubashir Baig, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Lahore.

According to the notification, Ihsan Ali Shah, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director, Directorate (Hqs), Post Clearance and Internal Audit, Karachi.

