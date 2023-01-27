UrduPoint.com

Saeed Posted As RPO Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023

Saeed posted as RPO Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Government of Punjab has notified the posting of Rai Babar Saeed against the post of Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Services and General Department, Government of Punjab dated 27th January 2023, Rai Babar Saeed (PSP-BS-20), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, CPO Punjab is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur.

He was directed to assume his new office.

