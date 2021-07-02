Saeed Sheikh nominated as In-charge COVID Relief Cell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Saeed Ahmad Sheikh, an officer of the Information Group presently posted as Deputy Director General (BS-20), Information Service academy has been deputed to work as In-charge of COVID Relief Cell in addition to his own duties.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Saeed Sheikh has been nominated with immediate effect and until further orders.

He is authorized to deal and handle all matters relating to COVID-19 and will coordinate with all the relevant stakeholders on behalf of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.