Saeed Sualeh Jumani posted as DG Sehwan Development Authority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sindh Local Government Department has posted BPS-19 Saeed Sualeh Jumani, an office of the Secretariat Group, as the Director General of Sehwan Development Authority (SDA).

According to a notification issued on Monday, Jumani has been given the additional charge as he would continue to work as Secretary Sindh Workers Welfare board.