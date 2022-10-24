Saeed Sualeh Jumani Posted As DG Sehwan Development Authority
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:25 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sindh Local Government Department has posted BPS-19 Saeed Sualeh Jumani, an office of the Secretariat Group, as the Director General of Sehwan Development Authority (SDA).
According to a notification issued on Monday, Jumani has been given the additional charge as he would continue to work as Secretary Sindh Workers Welfare board.