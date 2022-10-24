UrduPoint.com

Saeed Sualeh Jumani Posted As DG Sehwan Development Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Saeed Sualeh Jumani posted as DG Sehwan Development Authority

The Sindh Local Government Department has posted BPS-19 Saeed Sualeh Jumani, an office of the Secretariat Group, as the Director General of Sehwan Development Authority (SDA)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sindh Local Government Department has posted BPS-19 Saeed Sualeh Jumani, an office of the Secretariat Group, as the Director General of Sehwan Development Authority (SDA).

According to a notification issued on Monday, Jumani has been given the additional charge as he would continue to work as Secretary Sindh Workers Welfare board.

Related Topics

Sindh Government

Recent Stories

FPCCI, UN to collaborate for sustainable developme ..

FPCCI, UN to collaborate for sustainable development

2 minutes ago
 Three killed in firing incident

Three killed in firing incident

2 minutes ago
 Textile traders delegation calls on Governor Punja ..

Textile traders delegation calls on Governor Punjab

2 minutes ago
 China Could Toughen Taiwan Policy After Changes in ..

China Could Toughen Taiwan Policy After Changes in Central Military Commission - ..

2 minutes ago
 Hindu community celebrates "Diwali" in Hyderabad

Hindu community celebrates "Diwali" in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 GB govt to ensure eco-friendly disposal of waste: ..

GB govt to ensure eco-friendly disposal of waste: Chief Secretary GB

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.