Saeed u Zaman Atif praises Bhutto as revolutionary leader

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Chairman of the Sindhi Adabi board, Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman Atif has praised Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 45th death anniversary, calling him the greatest leader at both national and international levels.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Bhutto served the poor and made Pakistan a strong political and Islamic entity.

Saeed u Zaman highlighted Bhutto's role in drafting Pakistan's first consensus constitution. He described Bhutto as a revolutionary leader who always fought for the rights of the poor and marginalized communities.