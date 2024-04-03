Open Menu

Saeed U Zaman Atif Praises Bhutto As Revolutionary Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Saeed u Zaman Atif praises Bhutto as revolutionary leader

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Chairman of the Sindhi Adabi board, Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman Atif has praised Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 45th death anniversary, calling him the greatest leader at both national and international levels.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Bhutto served the poor and made Pakistan a strong political and Islamic entity.

Saeed u Zaman highlighted Bhutto's role in drafting Pakistan's first consensus constitution. He described Bhutto as a revolutionary leader who always fought for the rights of the poor and marginalized communities.

