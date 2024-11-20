Open Menu

Saeed U Zaman Pays Tribute To Makhdoom Amin Fahim On His Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 10:07 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Aatif said on Wednesday that the political and literary services of Makhdoom Muhammad Amin Fahim will be remembered for a long time.

In a statement on his death anniversary, he said that Amin Fahim was the symbol of thinking and ideology and really a lively person, patience and forgive others was his inherited trait.

Saeed u Zaman said that political vaccum created after his death would not be filled long time.

He said that Amin Fahim rendered sacrifices for Pakistan People’s Party particularly he tackled leadership of PPP amicably after the death of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

