Saeed-uz-Zaman "Atif" Greets Bilawal Bhutto On Becoming Foreign Minister Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Chairman of Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman "Atif" has congratulated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on becoming the Foreign Minister of the country and expressed the hope that he would play an important role in raising the prestige of Pakistan in the world community.

Makhdoom Saeed-uz-Zaman, in a statement, said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the youngest Foreign Minister in the history of Pakistan who will enhance the prestige of Pakistan, the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan with his leadership skills.

He said the nation had also hopes from Bilawal Bhutto that he will unite the Muslim Ummah with his ability like his grandfather Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto and mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

