Saeedul Hassan Shah Condemns Suicide Attack In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

Saeedul Hassan Shah condemns suicide attack in Quetta

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Office here on Saturday. Matters regarding steps taken for the promotion of unity and the religious harmony came under discussion during the meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Office here on Saturday. Matters regarding steps taken for the promotion of unity and the religious harmony came under discussion during the meeting. They strongly condemned the suicide attack in Quetta besides offering prayers for the blast victims.

The Chief Minister, while talking on the occasion, said that the Quetta incident was a regrettable and condemnable act from every aspect. Those who attacked the innocent people in the mosque while offering prayer could not be Muslims. Those who are attacking the mosque are fulfilling the nefarious agenda of anti-Muslim elements, he said and added that every human life was precious and murder was a heinous and unpardonable crime. He said that Ulema should play their due role for the solidarity and security of the nation and the country. He further maintained that the role of Ulema for ensuring the solidarity, security and strengthening of Pakistan was the golden chapter of national history.

The Chef Minister said that efforts of Ulema were prime need of the time for maintaining the atmosphere of Islamic brotherhood by curbing the prejudice sectarianism. He said that Pakistan was fully capable to cope with internal as well as external challenges. He said that barbarianism of Narendra Modi Sarkar in Kashmir had damaged the peace cause in the region. The international community should play its role in decreasing the Indo-Pak tension and the fascist face of Narendra Modi's politics had been revealed to the world, he added. He said that Narendra Modi had laid a foundation of India's end by passing draconian law.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Modi Sarkar would be remembered as a terrorist government in history. The Chief Minister further stated that the Pakistani nation is standing with their Kashmiris brethren.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking decisions on national and international issues wisely and discreetly. Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue at every forum, the Chief Minister added.

