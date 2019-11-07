SAEPL seeks generation licences for solar-based plants

Solis Alpha Energy (Private) Limited (SAEPL) has sought generation licences for its proposed solar-based generation facilities at Chhor, Pano Aqil and Malir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Solis Alpha Energy (Private) Limited (SAEPL) has sought generation licences for its proposed solar-based generation facilities at Chhor, Pano Aqil and Malir.

The SAEPL submitted separate applications to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for granting generation licences.

The company intended to sell electric power generated from its generations facilities to Military Engineering Services (MES) for the period of 25 years.

The company will install solar-based power plants having various capacities in the said cities.

The company will installed 4MW power plant in Malir, 2.5MW plant in Pano Aqil and 1 MW plant in Chhor Cantonments. Poly crystalline photovoltaic (PV) Cell and its anticipated date of commissioning is February 2020.

All the three projects will cost Rs 667.864 million.