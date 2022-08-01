UrduPoint.com

SAF, Akhuwat Foundation To Construct 200 Houses For Flood Affectees In Balochistan: Shahid Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 10:47 PM

SAF, Akhuwat Foundation to construct 200 houses for flood affectees in Balochistan: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan's legendary former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi has announced that Shahid Khan Afridi Foundation (SAF) with the collaboration of Akhuwat Foundation would construct around 200 houses for those who lost their houses due to flash floods in Balochistan during the monsoon period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's legendary former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi has announced that Shahid Khan Afridi Foundation (SAF) with the collaboration of Akhuwat Foundation would construct around 200 houses for those who lost their houses due to flash floods in Balochistan during the monsoon period.

Talking to private news channel, he said SAF is distributing ration among the flood affectees in Kech and Lasbela districts. The SAF would also launched mobile hospital in Balochistan to provide best healthcare facilities at their doorstep in the far-flung areas of the province, he announced.

Spokesperson of Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah said that data was being collected on daily basis in liaison with all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

The PDMA, district administration and other departments were pursuing the relief and rescue operations in the rain-affected areas to protect the life and property of the people in the current emergency situation, she added.

Rains and floods continued wreaking havoc in various parts of Balochistan as 11 more people lost their lives in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours as death tolls rises to 158 people.

Related Topics

Balochistan Flood Mobile Farah Lasbela Afridi All Government Best

Recent Stories

Prime Minister directs for timely payment to heirs ..

Prime Minister directs for timely payment to heirs of flood victims

50 seconds ago
 Govt to hold accountable all those involved in mis ..

Govt to hold accountable all those involved in misuse of state resources, corrup ..

51 seconds ago
 Dacoit arrested after encounter

Dacoit arrested after encounter

53 seconds ago
 CTD arrest two suspected terrorists allegedly asso ..

CTD arrest two suspected terrorists allegedly associated with banned political p ..

56 seconds ago
 Youth commits suicide

Youth commits suicide

5 minutes ago
 20 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

20 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.