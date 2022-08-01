SAF, Akhuwat Foundation to construct 200 houses for flood affectees in Balochistan: Shahid Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's legendary former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi has announced that Shahid Khan Afridi Foundation (SAF) with the collaboration of Akhuwat Foundation would construct around 200 houses for those who lost their houses due to flash floods in Balochistan during the monsoon period.

Talking to private news channel, he said SAF is distributing ration among the flood affectees in Kech and Lasbela districts. The SAF would also launched mobile hospital in Balochistan to provide best healthcare facilities at their doorstep in the far-flung areas of the province, he announced.

Spokesperson of Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah said that data was being collected on daily basis in liaison with all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

The PDMA, district administration and other departments were pursuing the relief and rescue operations in the rain-affected areas to protect the life and property of the people in the current emergency situation, she added.

Rains and floods continued wreaking havoc in various parts of Balochistan as 11 more people lost their lives in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours as death tolls rises to 158 people.