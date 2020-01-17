Safa Gold Mall corruption reference: AC adjourns hearing till Jan 31st without proceeding

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) Hearing of Safa Gold Mall corruption reference has been adjourned till Jan 31st without any proceeding due to non-appearance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Masood.

Accountability Court (AC), room no 2 judge Azam Khan took up the Safa Gold Mall corruption case for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing, NAB prosecutor didn't appear before the court.Court has adjourned the hearing of case till Jan 31st without any proceeding.