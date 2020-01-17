UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safa Gold Mall Corruption Reference: AC Adjourns Hearing Till Jan 31st Without Proceeding

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:58 PM

Safa Gold Mall corruption reference: AC adjourns hearing till Jan 31st without proceeding

Hearing of Safa Gold Mall corruption reference has been adjourned till Jan 31st without any proceeding due to non-appearance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Masood

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) Hearing of Safa Gold Mall corruption reference has been adjourned till Jan 31st without any proceeding due to non-appearance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Masood.

Accountability Court (AC), room no 2 judge Azam Khan took up the Safa Gold Mall corruption case for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing, NAB prosecutor didn't appear before the court.Court has adjourned the hearing of case till Jan 31st without any proceeding.

