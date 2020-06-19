Safa Mall reference adjourned till June 23

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday adjourned hearing on a reference pertaining to Safa Gold Mall corruption till June 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday adjourned hearing on a reference pertaining to Safa Gold Mall corruption till June 23.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on the case against approval of mall against the law by Capital Development Authority (CDA).

NAB Prosecutor Usman Masood appeared before the court while the two accused including Abdul Qayum and Khadim Hussain submitted exemption requests to the judge which were accepted.

The court adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding due to absence of the accused.