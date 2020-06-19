UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safa Mall Reference Adjourned Till June 23

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:22 PM

Safa Mall reference adjourned till June 23

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday adjourned hearing on a reference pertaining to Safa Gold Mall corruption till June 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday adjourned hearing on a reference pertaining to Safa Gold Mall corruption till June 23.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on the case against approval of mall against the law by Capital Development Authority (CDA).

NAB Prosecutor Usman Masood appeared before the court while the two accused including Abdul Qayum and Khadim Hussain submitted exemption requests to the judge which were accepted.

The court adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding due to absence of the accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption June Gold Capital Development Authority Court

Recent Stories

Inflation on continuously declining trend, says NP ..

59 minutes ago

No compromise on safety of the players for England ..

1 hour ago

Call to utilize massive quantity of iron ore found ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police solve case of fire at Expo Dubai site

1 hour ago

KP-Budget-Speech-4-PESHAWAR

1 hour ago

Russia's central bank cuts key rate to historic lo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.