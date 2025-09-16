Open Menu

Safa Quetta Launches Door-to-door Waste Collection To Enhance Urban Sanitation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Safa Quetta launches door-to-door waste collection to enhance urban sanitation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) In a major step toward improving urban sanitation, the Quetta administration has launched a door-to-door waste collection service using motorcycle trolleys.

The initiative, part of the "Safa Quetta" project is a public-private partnership aims to modernize municipal services and promote a cleaner, more organized city.

Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar inaugurated the service, calling it a significant milestone in the city’s sanitation efforts.

He assured full support from the district administration to ensure the initiative’s success and urged Safa Quetta to meet the challenge through performance and accountability.

Shahzaib Kakar also emphasized the importance of public awareness, encouraging residents to actively participate by collecting household waste and handing it over to sanitation staff. He stressed that community cooperation is essential for the program’s long-term effectiveness.

The launching ceremony was attended by key officials, including Safa Quetta Managing Director Dilnawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini, and PPP Managing Director Dr. Faisal.

Deputy Commissioner Mehrullah Badini commended the dedication of Safa Quetta staff, highlighting their exceptional performance during recent cleanliness drives for Eid al-Adha, Muharram, and 12 Rabi al-Awwal. He noted that the team worked late into the night to address public concerns and demonstrated their commitment through action.

Other speakers underscored the multiple benefits of the new collection service, noting that it will not only keep streets and marketplaces clean but also improve waste management and recycling. They concluded that the initiative will contribute to a healthier, more sustainable urban environment for all residents of Quetta.

