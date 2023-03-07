"Safai nisf Eman hai" cleanliness drive underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-week-long cleanliness drive titled "Safai nisf Eman hai" initiated by the Rawalpindi Waste Management (RWMC) is in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, under which rubbish and garbage are being removed from different city areas.

Waste containers were being repaired during the campaign while mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing were also ensured.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar, told APP that the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed thousands of tonnes of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi city.

He said that all available resources were being utilized to accomplish the task while de-silting, street washing twice a day, cleaning and spraying, eliminating standing water, special cleaning in slums, removal of wall chalking, banners, flakes, posters, cleaning of mosques, religious places, shrines, cemeteries and parks were also being carried out.

Rana said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of Nullah Lei and adjoining areas.

The CEO informed that the cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway.

He urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district.

