'Safai Nisf Iman' campaign started

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that hygiene is an integral part of islam and in this regard, all members of the society should play their role and fulfill their responsibility towards keeping their environment clean.

He expressed these views on the inauguration of the sanitation campaign held at Khatm-e-Nabowat Chowk by Bahawalpur Waste Management Company here on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Secretary BWMC Muhammad Azam Khan Kanju, Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Imran Ashraf, Manager Operations Muhammad Imtiazullah, other officers of BWMC, sanitary inspectors, and sanitary workers were also present on this occasion.

CEO Mohammad Naeem Akhtar said that the local government department had started a 15-day "Safai Nisf Iman Campaign" in Punjab. During this campaign, it would be ensured that cleaning conditions were improved in the cities and provide a clean environment to the citizens.

He said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company would also actively participate in the "Safai Nisf Iman Campaign".

He further said that a special public awareness campaign will be conducted. He said that the company's staff and vehicles will remain active to remove the garbage from the city.

He further said that awareness camps will be set up in the city for public awareness during the campaign and special awareness activities at shops, recreational points, and bus stands will also be a part of the campaign.

The deputy commissioner also said that the company management should make this cleaning campaign more successful with the help of the public's active involvement. He also inaugurated the signature campaign to keep the city clean.