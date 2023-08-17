Open Menu

Safar Moon Not Sighted: Ruet Body

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Safar moon not sighted: Ruet body

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday announced that the moon of Safar, 1445 AH has not been sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday announced that the moon of Safar, 1445 AH has not been sighted.

In accordance with the decision made during the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting, it was declared that the commencement of the 1st Safar, 1445 AH will take place on Saturday, the 19th of August, 2023.

The decision was reached after careful consideration by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and in line with the ministry's efforts to ensure accuracy in marking the start of each Islamic month.

Related Topics

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee August Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Ir ..

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Iranian oil

27 minutes ago
 GC University announces 2 year English Access Micr ..

GC University announces 2 year English Access Micro scholarship Program

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

24 minutes ago
 Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political proc ..

Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political process to ensure free, peaceful e ..

24 minutes ago
 Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sampl ..

Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sample

24 minutes ago
 Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ ..

Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ sugarcane chip bud technology

24 minutes ago
Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to reme ..

Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to remember journalist Jan Muhammad

24 minutes ago
 SDHR organises training programme on visionary lea ..

SDHR organises training programme on visionary leadership

42 minutes ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partners ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mon ..

42 minutes ago
 37 new Covid cases reported in last week

37 new Covid cases reported in last week

23 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificate ..

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificates to officials

23 minutes ago
 Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan