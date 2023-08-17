Safar moon not sighted: Ruet body

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday announced that the moon of Safar, 1445 AH has not been sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday announced that the moon of Safar, 1445 AH has not been sighted.

In accordance with the decision made during the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting, it was declared that the commencement of the 1st Safar, 1445 AH will take place on Saturday, the 19th of August, 2023.

The decision was reached after careful consideration by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and in line with the ministry's efforts to ensure accuracy in marking the start of each Islamic month.