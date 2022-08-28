Safar-ul-Muzaffar moon sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Sunday evening announced that the moon of Safar-ul-Muzaffar had sighted and Safar 1, 1444 AH, shall commence from Monday, August 29, 2022.

He said the weather condition was cloudy at most of the areas of the country, however, it remain clear at some places.

He said the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had received many a solid testimony from various areas of the country about the Safar-ul-Muzaffar's moon sighting.

He said the decision about Safar-ul-Muzaffar moon sighting was made after building a consensus among all the members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

On this occasion, Abdul Khabir Azad appealed the entire nation to help the flood affected people through all possible means.

He also paid tributes to the incumbent government, Pakistan Army and other entities for helping the marooned people at this hour of trials and tribulations.

At the end, he prayed for the stability, security and sovereignty of the country.