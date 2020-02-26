Safari park: Lions killed youth

A 17-year-old youth attacked by lions was killed here in Safari Park on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A 17-year-old youth attacked by lions was killed here in Safari Park on Wednesday.

According to police, a young man identified as Bilal got close to a pride of lions while cutting grass in the safari park areas.The beasts attacked him and killed him on the spot.

The administration of the Safari Park launched an investigation into the matter.