'Safari train' to highlight the culture of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In order to highlight the historical and cultural diversity of Pakistan, Pakistan Railways (PR) in collaboration with Vista Tourism would start a Safari train (Tourist train) from Rawalpindi to Attock Khurd

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :In order to highlight the historical and cultural diversity of Pakistan Pakistan Railways (PR) in collaboration with Vista Tourism would start a Safari train (Tourist train) from Rawalpindi to Attock Khurd.

Divisional Commercial Officer Mian Fazl Elahi told APP on Thursday that train would depart from Rawalpindi station on November 17 and would arrive Attock city on same day after passing through Golra Sharif and Taxila.

The train would depart from Attock city to Attock Khurd on November 18 and would come back on same day to Attock city.

In second phase after taking rest on November 19, the train would depart from Attock to Kanjour and would be culminated at Jhala railway station, he added.

Mian Fazl said that prominent foreigner tourists and media persons including photographers are being invited to travel through this train and highlight the beauty and culture of Pakistan.

He further said that PR was planning to start a "Safari Train" from Rawalpindi to Taxila , Attock Khurd on permanent basis in a week.