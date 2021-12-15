Safari train to start soon in Bahawalpur

Safari Train Project will be completed soon which would be a great source of tourism promotion in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Safari Train Project will be completed soon which would be a great source of tourism promotion in Bahawalpur.

In this regard a meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner office here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Director General PHA Sumaira Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zahid Hussain, Forest Officer Lal Sohanra, Incharge TDCP and Station Master Pakistan Railways Bahawalpur were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the feasibility report should be prepared soon for running safari train from Sama Satta Railway Station to Bahawalpur Railway Station through Baghdad Al Jadeed Railway Station to Railway Track Lal Sohanra.