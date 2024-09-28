Safari Zoo new timing from Oct 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Safari Zoo administration has announced new timing for visitors from October 1.

According to the administration, people might visit the Safari Zoo from 8am to 8pm, while the general area of the park and the jungle safari would remain open from 8am to 6pm.

Also, safari and the aquarium would remain open from 8am to 6pm; however, visitors would be able to witness the mischief of tigers in the night line safari from 6pm to 8 pm.

The Safari Zoo management has completed its arrangements in view of the new timings, providing complete security and facilities to the visitors.

Director General Wildlife Mudassar Riaz Malik said that people should see the beautiful creatures and make their moments of leisure memorable by visiting Safari Zoo, along with their families.