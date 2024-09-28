Safari Zoo New Timing From Oct 1
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Safari Zoo administration has announced new timing for visitors from October 1.
According to the administration, people might visit the Safari Zoo from 8am to 8pm, while the general area of the park and the jungle safari would remain open from 8am to 6pm.
Also, safari and the aquarium would remain open from 8am to 6pm; however, visitors would be able to witness the mischief of tigers in the night line safari from 6pm to 8 pm.
The Safari Zoo management has completed its arrangements in view of the new timings, providing complete security and facilities to the visitors.
Director General Wildlife Mudassar Riaz Malik said that people should see the beautiful creatures and make their moments of leisure memorable by visiting Safari Zoo, along with their families.
Recent Stories
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK rejects sham elections in IIOJ&K held under shadow of occupying Indian army guns: AJK PM2 minutes ago
-
International Day for universal access to information observed2 minutes ago
-
Health team visits Thana Bula Khan to examine suspected Diphtheria cases2 minutes ago
-
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan9 minutes ago
-
33 mln children vaccinated in September polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
Parliament has constitutional right to legislate: Talal Chaudhry12 minutes ago
-
Authorities seal informal outlets selling petrol unlawfully12 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Biden exchange good wishes17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas21 minutes ago
-
PR decides to restore Jaffar Express from Oct 1122 minutes ago
-
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custody25 minutes ago
-
Ghandapur using KP resources to attack Punjab: Azma32 minutes ago