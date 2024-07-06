Open Menu

SAFCO Celebrates Achieving 100 Shariah Compliant Micro Financing Clients

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 10:02 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The SAFCO Microfinance Company has claimed to have achieved its first milestone of extending Shariah compliant financing titled 'Yaqeen Islamic Financing' to hundred customers.

The organization's spokesman informed here on Saturday that to mark that achievement a ceremony was held at the SAFCO's head office during which certificates of appreciation were awarded to the dedicated staff.

Speaking at the ceremony SAFCO's and head Suleman G Abro shed light on the organization's accomplishment within Pakistan's financial institutions.

Abro stated that they were committed to adhering to the Sharia Court's mandate to transition the financial sector to Islamic principles by 2028.

He added that a strategy had been prepared to expand and enhance the Shariah compliant financing services apart from the conventional microfinance services.

He further emphasized that their goal was to extend the said financial services to the people who were in need of such financial support.

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director of SMCL, said they were excited to continue to expand their reach and make a positive impact on the clients' lives through Sharia-compliant services.

Mufti Arsalan Maqbool, head of the Sharia Compliance Department, commented that ensuring that their financial products aligned with Islamic principles had been a rigorous process.

However, he added, it was essential for the trust and integrity that they aim to build with their clients.

Other officials of the organization also expressed their views on the occasion.

