Safco Group To Celebrate Independence , Defence Days
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Safco Group has announced that it will commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day (August 14) and Defence Day (September 6) with a month-long celebration, aimed at promoting national unity, patriotism, and collective responsibility for Pakistan’s progress and sustainability.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Dr. Suleman G. Abro, Founder and CEO of Safco Group. The meeting was attended by senior management and staff from the three core entities under the group: SAFWCO (Sindh Agriculture and Forestry Workers Coordination Organization), SAFCO Support Foundation, and SAFCO Microfinance Company.
Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Suleman G. Abro emphasized the historical significance of both national days and stressed the importance of unity, sacrifice, and shared responsibility in nation-building. “These days remind us of the struggle, sacrifices, and vision behind our independent homeland. It is our duty to contribute towards making Pakistan a sustainable and progressive nation,” he remarked.
Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director of SAFCO Microfinance Company, highlighted the value of freedom and the nation’s journey towards development.
“There is no greater blessing than freedom. It is the foundation upon which developed nations stand. With gratitude, we can say that Pakistan is progressing, and the improved economic and security situation is gaining global recognition,” he stated.
Adding to the discussion, Bashir Ahmed Abro, CEO of SAFCO Support Foundation, and Mustafa Rajpar, Manager of SAFWCO, reiterated the group’s commitment to celebrating the national days with full zeal. “Together with our partner organizations, we aim to foster the spirit of national pride, unity, and civic engagement throughout the month,” they said.The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to organize a series of activities across the SAFCO Group’s institutions throughout August and early September, engaging staff, partners, and communities in patriotic initiatives.
APP/nsm
