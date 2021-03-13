SAFCO in collaboration with NADRA launches 'e-verisys' program.

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sustainable Access of Financial Capital Opportunities (SAFCO) in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the 'e-verisys' program.

Speaking at the inaugural program held at the SAFCO's Head Office here Saturday, the non-profit organization's Chief Executive Suleman G Abro said the e-verisys would enable timely online identification and verification of aspirants for the financial services.

He added that the identification and verification would be carried out through NADRA.

"The measure will support in prevention of fraud and money laundering," he underlined, adding that efforts were being made nationally and globally towards that end.

He explained that the program would help check on the identity of a borrower.

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director SAFCO Support Foundation, said that along with technology and resources, there was an increase in the supply of false information and fraudulent practices.

"Especially those institutions involved in financial transactions should verify every new and old borrower with this facility of NADRA and make this report part of the official record," he suggested.

He further said that SAFCO had become the second institution in the country and the first in Sindh to receive this facility.

Shah expressed gratitude to NADRA and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for providing that facility and expressed hope of obtaining the biometric service of NADRA in near future.

Bashir Ahmed Abro, Alina Iftikhar, Harish Kumar, Rameez Iqbal Memon, Zulfiqar Ali Muttaqi, Naveed Memon, Habibullah Khilji and various area managers also addressed the ceremony.