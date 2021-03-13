UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAFCO In Collaboration With NADRA Launches 'e-verisys' Program.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 08:09 PM

SAFCO in collaboration with NADRA launches 'e-verisys' program.

The Sustainable Access of Financial Capital Opportunities (SAFCO) in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the 'e-verisys' program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sustainable Access of Financial Capital Opportunities (SAFCO) in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the 'e-verisys' program.

Speaking at the inaugural program held at the SAFCO's Head Office here Saturday, the non-profit organization's Chief Executive Suleman G Abro said the e-verisys would enable timely online identification and verification of aspirants for the financial services.

He added that the identification and verification would be carried out through NADRA.

"The measure will support in prevention of fraud and money laundering," he underlined, adding that efforts were being made nationally and globally towards that end.

He explained that the program would help check on the identity of a borrower.

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director SAFCO Support Foundation, said that along with technology and resources, there was an increase in the supply of false information and fraudulent practices.

"Especially those institutions involved in financial transactions should verify every new and old borrower with this facility of NADRA and make this report part of the official record," he suggested.

He further said that SAFCO had become the second institution in the country and the first in Sindh to receive this facility.

Shah expressed gratitude to NADRA and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for providing that facility and expressed hope of obtaining the biometric service of NADRA in near future.

Bashir Ahmed Abro, Alina Iftikhar, Harish Kumar, Rameez Iqbal Memon, Zulfiqar Ali Muttaqi, Naveed Memon, Habibullah Khilji and various area managers also addressed the ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Exchange National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Sajjad Ali Money

Recent Stories

Bitcoin surges past $60,000 for the first time

3 minutes ago

MBRU, DHA and Breathonix undertake research on rap ..

11 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Anez Taken to La Paz for Interr ..

2 minutes ago

Lockdown imposed in Attock as Covid-19 cases surge ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 13 Mar 2021

2 minutes ago

PHA to complete horticulture work at Dry Port road ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.