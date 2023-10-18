Open Menu

SAFCO Microfinance Company Awarded Best Company Of Year, Suleman G. Abro Best CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday awarded the 'Best Microfinance Company of the Year' to SAFCO Microfinance Company, registered as Pakistan's first profitable microfinance company, while the company's CEO Sulaiman G Abro was awarded the 'Best CEO of the Year' award

Consumer Association of Pakistan organized the '17th Consumer Choice Awards 2023 event at Governor House Karachi, which was attended by political, social and business leaders from across the country. In the ceremony, awards were given to various institutions and personalities.

CEO of SAFCO Microfinance Company Suleman G. Abro was honored with the 'Best CEO of the Year' award while the SMCL 'Best Microfinance Company of the Year' to its Managing Director Sajjad Ali Shah.

These awards are given for the highest level of public service and for meeting the needs of consumers, for which the selection for the awards is made after surveys and research, including the opinions of experts across the country.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor said that the institutions and individuals who received the awards have actually served the country and such activities will help the country to get out of economic problems. On receiving the award, SAFCO CEO Suleman G. Abro said that he was very happy to receive the national level award.

For the last four decades, we have continued to struggle to improve the social and economic conditions of marginalized people so that they can enter the stream of development and enjoy equal rights.

