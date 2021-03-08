UrduPoint.com
SAFCO Organised Programme To Mark Int'l Women's Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

SAFCO organised programme to mark Int'l women's day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :SAFCO organized a function to mark International Women's Day in which women from different sectors of SAFCO appreciated the opportunities they availing.

They admired best working environment and paid tribute to the efforts of Suleman G. Abro, the founder and CEO of SAFCO while endeavoring best role.

Addressing the ceremony Suleman G. Abro appreciated the women's response and encouraged them.

Suleman G. Abro said that women were the best administrators, the symbol of peace, prosperity and development in the countries where women rule is better than other countries.

He said "in our society, we have to acknowledge that our dreams are still unfulfilled in our minds.

The process of smoothing out the economic and social ups and downs will begin, only then will there be equality in all areas." Speaking on the occasion, SAFCO Managing Director Syed Sajjad Ali Shah said that we want women in every field to get opportunities and positions and play their role in the development process. We acknowledge that during the lockdown due to the coronavirus, female employees of SAFCO continued their work in the field, for which we salute them.

SAFCO Executive Director Shahid Hussain Barro said "We celebrate this day on March 8 every year, highlighting the rights and struggles of women, who are appreciated and encouraged for their outstanding services."

