SAFCO Organizes "Eid Malan Party"

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 09:10 PM

SAFCO group of organizations celebrated 'Eid Millan Party' with staff members and Management here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :SAFCO group of organizations celebrated 'Eid Millan Party' with staff members and Management here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, SAFCO's head Suleman G. Abro said that individual thinking attitudes had damaged social values and collective thinking due to which the society was moving towards chaos day by day.

He said if we do not live harmoniously in religion and the world, we will be left behind.

Pakistan suffered a loss of 30 billion Dollars in the last flood, but the world gave only 10 billion dollars and that too in the form of loans.

He said that Pakistan was giving 17 billion rupees as a subsidy to the people, so it does not deserve the aid. Earlier, SAFCO employees narrated their experiences regarding Ramadan and Eid. Participants also highlighted the different aspects of Suleman G. Abro's personality by celebrating his birthday on the occasion.

At the end, SAFCO team presented gifts to Suleman G. Abro on his birthday.

