Open Menu

SAFCO Women Chapter In Hyderabad Organized An Independence Day Function

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 07:48 PM

SAFCO Women chapter in Hyderabad organized an Independence Day function

SAFCO Women chapter in Hyderabad organized an Independence Day function in which the flag of Pakistan was hoisted and awards were given for good performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) SAFCO Women chapter in Hyderabad organized an Independence Day function in which the flag of Pakistan was hoisted and awards were given for good performance.

SAFCO Microfinance Women Branch Qasimabad organized a function to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day in which SAFCO Founder and President Suleman G. Abro hoisted the flag of Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Suleman Ji Abro said that today is August 11, on the same day in 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said in his historic address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan that this country belongs to all people of whatever color, race, ethnicity and religion live in Pakistan and all citizens have equal rights. Suleman Ji Abro said that looking at the suffering nations including Kashmir and Palestine, one realizes how great a blessing freedom is.

He said that after independence, the second goal of any country is the prosperity of every person, for which along with the governments, we all have to play our role.

In this regard, providing permanent employment to the people and solving their economic problems is more important. In this regard, SAFCO is also playing its role, which is continuously working to provide employment to the people and increase their business capacity.

Addressing the ceremony, Head of Business Operations Bashir Ahmed Abro said that just as Pakistan is developing in an environment of freedom, SAFCO is also becoming an example for other institutions by achieving success in an environment of freedom of work and mutual respect.

The ceremony was also addressed by Zulfiqar Ali Muttaqi, Sunil Kumar, Habibullah Khilji, Ghulam Mustafa Imrani, Amir Bakhsh Waghiu, Benazir Bhatti, Kainat, Hadiqa Sheikh, Kiran Chandio and Amber Lakho, while shield awards were given to branch managers and business development officers who showed good performance. Finally, an Independence Day cake was also cut.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

WCLA to start Independence Day celebrations from t ..

WCLA to start Independence Day celebrations from tomorrow

2 seconds ago
 Wildlife launches a tree plantation Drive with joi ..

Wildlife launches a tree plantation Drive with joint cooperation of Forest depar ..

4 seconds ago
 Hazara division marks “Marka-e-Haq” & Independ ..

Hazara division marks “Marka-e-Haq” & Independence Day celebrations with ent ..

6 seconds ago
 NA Deputy Speaker pays tribute to China’s resili ..

NA Deputy Speaker pays tribute to China’s resilience in War of Resistance comm ..

9 seconds ago
 Balochistan to become center of economic, commerci ..

Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governo ..

14 minutes ago
 NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: ..

NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told

14 minutes ago
Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired pat ..

Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired patients held at Al-Khidmat Hospi ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Stude ..

UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhab ..

35 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment ..

DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secret ..

Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary

14 minutes ago
 Humid weather persists in Lahore

Humid weather persists in Lahore

14 minutes ago
 Abbottabad glows with festive spirit as Independen ..

Abbottabad glows with festive spirit as Independence Day preparations reach peak

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan