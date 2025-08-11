SAFCO Women chapter in Hyderabad organized an Independence Day function in which the flag of Pakistan was hoisted and awards were given for good performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) SAFCO Women chapter in Hyderabad organized an Independence Day function in which the flag of Pakistan was hoisted and awards were given for good performance.

SAFCO Microfinance Women Branch Qasimabad organized a function to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day in which SAFCO Founder and President Suleman G. Abro hoisted the flag of Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Suleman Ji Abro said that today is August 11, on the same day in 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said in his historic address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan that this country belongs to all people of whatever color, race, ethnicity and religion live in Pakistan and all citizens have equal rights. Suleman Ji Abro said that looking at the suffering nations including Kashmir and Palestine, one realizes how great a blessing freedom is.

He said that after independence, the second goal of any country is the prosperity of every person, for which along with the governments, we all have to play our role.

In this regard, providing permanent employment to the people and solving their economic problems is more important. In this regard, SAFCO is also playing its role, which is continuously working to provide employment to the people and increase their business capacity.

Addressing the ceremony, Head of Business Operations Bashir Ahmed Abro said that just as Pakistan is developing in an environment of freedom, SAFCO is also becoming an example for other institutions by achieving success in an environment of freedom of work and mutual respect.

The ceremony was also addressed by Zulfiqar Ali Muttaqi, Sunil Kumar, Habibullah Khilji, Ghulam Mustafa Imrani, Amir Bakhsh Waghiu, Benazir Bhatti, Kainat, Hadiqa Sheikh, Kiran Chandio and Amber Lakho, while shield awards were given to branch managers and business development officers who showed good performance. Finally, an Independence Day cake was also cut.

