SAFCO's Chief Awarded Honorary PhD Degree

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 11:09 PM

The Sindh Agriculture and Forestry Coordination Organization (SAFCO) held an event to celebrate receiving an honorary PhD degree from Mastermind Business School UK, Dubai Campus, by the organization's chief Suleman G Abro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture and Forestry Coordination Organization (SAFCO) held an event to celebrate receiving an honorary PhD degree from Mastermind business school UK, Dubai Campus, by the organization's chief Suleman G Abro.

According to a press statement issued here on Friday, Abro while addressing the event at a local hotel said it is a great honor for him to have been recognized for his services.

He observed that the writer Salman Rasheed had written the story of his life in his book 'Greenlands Man', encapsulating his services and struggle since 1992.

Earlier, SAFCO's Microfinance Managing Director Syed Sajjad Ali Shah introduced SAFCO institutions while a documentary film was also played.

Vice Chancellor Mirpurkhas University Muhammad Rafique Memon, former VC Sufi University Dr Parveen Manshi, VC Sindh Agricultural University Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri, VC Sindh Madrastul islam University Dr Mujeebuddin Memon Sahrai and senior lawyer advocate Yusuf Laghari, among other notable persons, attended the event.

