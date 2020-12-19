Safdar Awan’s interim bail extended until Jan 16 in sedition case

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) A sessions court extended until January 16 interim bail of Captain (retired) Safdar Awan—the son-in-law- of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif in sedition case on Saturday.

Safdar Awan approached the court through his counsel after his bail expired today.

As the proceedings commenced, Farhad Ali Shah appeared before the court and submitted that a politically motivated case was lodged against Safdar Awan as he did not violate any of the SOPs.

A police official, however, informed the court that five sedition cases were registered against him which were under investigation.

At this, the court summoned detailed report from the police and extended bail of Safdar Awan until January 16, 2021.

Satellite Town police in Gunjranwala had booked Safdar Awan and a PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt in a case after both threatened to topple the government through protests and allegedly provoked the people against state and its institutions.