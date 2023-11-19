Open Menu

Safdar Holds Strategic Talks With JUI (S) Chairman At Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Safdar holds strategic talks with JUI (S) chairman at Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania

AKORA KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A seasoned leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar on Sunday visited Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak.

During his visit, he engaged in a comprehensive discussion with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, provincial spokesperson of PML-N, former MPA Akhtar Wali Khan, and former MNA Al-Haj Shah Ji Gul Afridi, Captain Safdar delved into the current political landscape and matters of shared interest with Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani.

The presence of JUI-S Central General Maulana Syed Muhammad Yusuf Shah added significance to the occasion. The meeting served as a platform for a comprehensive exchange of views on various aspects of the country's political scenario.

