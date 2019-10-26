UrduPoint.com
Safdar's Bail Petition Dismissed

Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:56 PM

A judicial magistrate on Saturday dismissed bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in an anti-government speech case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A judicial magistrate on Saturday dismissed bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in an anti-government speech case.

The duty judicial magistrate heard the case while District Public Prosecutor Rai Mushtaq appeared in the district court as per the court's order.

Captain Safdar's counsel Farhad Ali Shah opposed the application regarding transfer of the case.

After hearing the arguments of the counsels from both sides, the judicial magistrate rejected the bail petition of Captain (retd) Safdar.

