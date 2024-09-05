Safe Cities reunites child with parents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Safe Cities reunited a lost child with her parents through social media.

According to details, a man called emergency 15 helpline to report a found child. The caller said that some drug addicts were trying to take the child with them, claiming she was their sister. Common citizens prevented the addicts from taking the child. The Virtual Center for Child Safety immediately dispatched the police to the scene. Upon arrival, the police took the child into protective custody and provided her with medical assistance for her injuries.

The Safe Cities team posted a search notice for the child’s guardians on social media. The guardians saw the post and contacted the authorities.

The Safe Cities spokesperson stated that the Virtual Child Safety Center checked the records and handed the child over to her guardians.

In any child-related emergency, one can dial 15, press 3, and connect with the Virtual Child Safety Centre.