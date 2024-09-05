Safe Cities Reunites Child With Parents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Safe Cities reunited a lost child with her parents through social media.
According to details, a man called emergency 15 helpline to report a found child. The caller said that some drug addicts were trying to take the child with them, claiming she was their sister. Common citizens prevented the addicts from taking the child. The Virtual Center for Child Safety immediately dispatched the police to the scene. Upon arrival, the police took the child into protective custody and provided her with medical assistance for her injuries.
The Safe Cities team posted a search notice for the child’s guardians on social media. The guardians saw the post and contacted the authorities.
The Safe Cities spokesperson stated that the Virtual Child Safety Center checked the records and handed the child over to her guardians.
In any child-related emergency, one can dial 15, press 3, and connect with the Virtual Child Safety Centre.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Daycare Center established at NTDC2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns 190mln pound reference till Sept 72 minutes ago
-
IRC delegation calls on Fakhre Jahan to discuss developmental projects2 minutes ago
-
USC slashes prices by 10-15PC on 800 items2 minutes ago
-
Court extends PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's interim bails till Sep 192 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians visit IMCG F-7/4,lauds modern facilities2 minutes ago
-
KP Special assistant chairs meeting on Lake Shore Tourism Project2 minutes ago
-
PSCA reunites lost child with her parents3 minutes ago
-
‘World Literacy Day’ marked13 minutes ago
-
Other provinces should also launch school nutrition programme: CM13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces prepared to defeat terrorists, ever ready to respond to any challenge: Preside ..13 minutes ago
-
Judicial complex attack case; court adjourns hearing till Sept. 1313 minutes ago