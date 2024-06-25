Safe City Authority, police arrest wanted thief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The police, with the help of Punjab Safe City Authorities (PSCA), have captured a thief for stealing millions from business centres, here on Tuesday.

According to details, safe city apprehended a thief who stole valuable items by breaking into shops. The thief used to steal from Anarkali Bazaar, Hall Road, Hafeez Centre and other business locations during the morning hours. The thief had escaped after stealing 900,000 in cash and 500 grams of gold from Sarafa Bazaar as well as laptops worth more than 4 million from the electronics market.

The safe city team received a theft call on 15, upon which the virtual patrolling officers searched for the thief. The team located the thief using his description, routes and other identifying marks.

The Lahore police arrested the thief with the help of PSCA.

The spokesperson for PSCA said that FIRs were registered against the thief in various police stations across Lahore.

Citizens can contact 15 in case of an emergency, the spokesperson added.