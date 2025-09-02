Safe City Bids Farewell To DIG Shakir Hussain Dawar On Transfer To KP Police
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police held a farewell ceremony at the Safe City Office in honor of DIG Shakir Hussain Dawar, marking his transfer from Islamabad Police to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.
An official told APP on Tuesday that the ceremony was attended by DIG Headquarters/Director General Safe City Haroon Joiya, SSP Safe City Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Director IT Atif Abbas, Director Systems Faraz Memon, Assistant Director Abbas Mehdi, and other senior officers.
On the occasion, DIG Dawar expressed gratitude to the Islamabad Police team for their cooperation and support during his tenure. He said that serving in the Federal capital had been a valuable experience and the commitment of the officers to public safety and technology-driven policing would always remain memorable.
The participants fondly recalled memorable moments of DIG Dawar’s tenure and extended heartfelt wishes and prayers for his success in future responsibilities with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police./APP-rzr-mkz
