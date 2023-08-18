Open Menu

Safe City Conducts Evaluation Of 1600 Private Cameras In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private cameras in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Technical Team of the Safe City Islamabad Command and Control Center surveyed 1600 private security cameras installed in various areas of Islamabad.

The technical team surveyed 1600 private security cameras installed at Koral Chowk, Khanna Pul, Express Highway, Aabpara, Melody, Poly Clinic, G-9 Center, F-10 Center, I-10 Green Belt near Sabzi Mandi, I-16 Center, and G-13 Road in Islamabad, a police source said.

The survey aims to ensure access to Islamabad Police in urban as well as rural areas in order and enable effective handling and monitoring of incidents or events.

Moreover, private security camera owners had been also asked to ensure the proper functioning of their cameras at all times and provide timely CCTV footage to the police when required in order to assist in crime prevention and investigation.

Police have urged citizens to collaborate in eradicating criminal elements and provide strong support to the force.

Police sources said that it has been also decided to enhance the effectiveness of drone cameras and refine their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Drone Islamabad Police Road Criminals All

Recent Stories

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair po ..

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair polls: Info Minister

1 hour ago
 ECP's delimitation schedule points to election del ..

ECP's delimitation schedule points to election delay

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

12 hours ago
 Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

13 hours ago
ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, ..

ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, demands commission's clearance ..

13 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

13 hours ago
 Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

13 hours ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

13 hours ago
 Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned ..

Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned red card row

13 hours ago
 WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking powe ..

WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking power of traditional medicine

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan