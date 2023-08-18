Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private cameras in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Technical Team of the Safe City Islamabad Command and Control Center surveyed 1600 private security cameras installed in various areas of Islamabad.

The technical team surveyed 1600 private security cameras installed at Koral Chowk, Khanna Pul, Express Highway, Aabpara, Melody, Poly Clinic, G-9 Center, F-10 Center, I-10 Green Belt near Sabzi Mandi, I-16 Center, and G-13 Road in Islamabad, a police source said.

The survey aims to ensure access to Islamabad Police in urban as well as rural areas in order and enable effective handling and monitoring of incidents or events.

Moreover, private security camera owners had been also asked to ensure the proper functioning of their cameras at all times and provide timely CCTV footage to the police when required in order to assist in crime prevention and investigation.

Police have urged citizens to collaborate in eradicating criminal elements and provide strong support to the force.

Police sources said that it has been also decided to enhance the effectiveness of drone cameras and refine their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).