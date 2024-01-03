Safe city controlling crime in federal capital: Spokesperson

Safe City Islamabad is actively contributing to public safety, controlling crime, assisting investigations, and providing emergency help for citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Safe City Islamabad is actively contributing to public safety, controlling crime, assisting investigations, and providing emergency help for citizens.

According to police spokesperson, Safe City Islamabad utilized all available resources to facilitate 192,144 individuals through Police Khidmat, during 2023. The Safe City Emergency Response Unit received 139,717 calls via Pucar-15 emergency helpline and effectively monitored 103,951 suspicious activities including crime, and traffic violations by using high-tech cameras. Data from 42,332 individuals in the Police Station Record Management System led to arrest of 16,169 offenders. Safe City’s Hotel Eye software enabled the surveillance of over a million people, resulting in the arrest of 49 criminals, the spokesperson added.

Safe City significantly increased challan payments from 6% to 32%. The Dolphin Squad’s Police Emergency Response Unit (PERU) app was introduced for prompt responses to emergencies. The ICT-15 app was developed for citizen facilitation to seek immediate police assistance. The Safe City Monitoring System added 239 new high-tech cameras, 23 branded vehicles, and 15 smart cars to the Police mobile fleet. The CPO Safe City/Traffic conducted special awareness lectures on drug prevention in educational institutions across Islamabad.

Some 92 children involved in illegal activities were apprehended through school Chalo campaign with the help of Safe City Islamabad.

Safe City expanded its coverage to 97% of the Federal capital areas by adding 900 new cameras and 50 facial recognition cameras at entry and exit points. For improved communication, Safe City Islamabad transitioned to TETRA system from VHF and reactivated the 5-BTS of the TETRA network. The Safe City Data Center increased its technical capacity to 1.3 PB of data storage, commissioned IVS 3800 controllers for video surveillance, and improved the federal government TETRA network coverage to 100%. A research and development section was initiated by Safe City Islamabad, where students from various educational institutions developed various software. Within three months, a data hub was established for collecting information from all provinces by dividing it into 25 categories.

A survey of 4,800 private cameras connected with the Safe City Islamabad centralized system, monitoring plazas, metros, green and orange buses, important buildings, hotels, and motels. Additionally, important commercial centers like the I-8 Centre, F-8 Markaz, Lake View, Blue Area, Minister Enclave, Jinnah Courts, and DHA are now accessible through Safe City cameras, the spokesperson said.