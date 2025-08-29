Open Menu

Safe City Deploys Drone Thermal Tech For Flood Rescue Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Safe city deploys drone thermal tech for flood rescue operations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Safe City has introduced drone-mounted thermal imaging technology in potential flood-hit areas to strengthen rescue and evacuation operations.

According to official sources here on Friday, the modern system helps identify stranded people and animals even at night, making rescue and evacuation efforts more effective. This marks the first time such technology has been deployed for flood management in the district.

In preparation for potential flooding, the district administration has set up 13 flood relief camps in Tehsil Muzaffargarh. Staff from the Health Department, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, and other agencies are stationed at these camps, which are stocked with medicines, including essential vaccines, officials said.

Authorities warned that a high-level flood would be expected within the next 24 to 48 hours but assured that all safety arrangements are in place.

Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the supervision of Deputy Commissioner-led teams, SDO Hafiz Khursheed Malik oversaw flood response operations in riverine areas. Public announcements were made in Rangpur’s Batha Sial, Basti Balkana, and Basti Gullu Wala, urging residents to shift to safer places.

Evacuation calls were also continued in villages including Sanqi, Doaba, Basti Jhok Metla, Basti Tala, Basti Mehran, and Basti Chakar Wali to ensure the safety of life and property.

Recent Stories

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

18 minutes ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

3 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

13 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

13 hours ago
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

13 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

13 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

13 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

13 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

13 hours ago
 NAPA to suspends classes and performances

NAPA to suspends classes and performances

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan