Safe City Deploys Drone Thermal Tech For Flood Rescue Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 12:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Safe City has introduced drone-mounted thermal imaging technology in potential flood-hit areas to strengthen rescue and evacuation operations.
According to official sources here on Friday, the modern system helps identify stranded people and animals even at night, making rescue and evacuation efforts more effective. This marks the first time such technology has been deployed for flood management in the district.
In preparation for potential flooding, the district administration has set up 13 flood relief camps in Tehsil Muzaffargarh. Staff from the Health Department, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, and other agencies are stationed at these camps, which are stocked with medicines, including essential vaccines, officials said.
Authorities warned that a high-level flood would be expected within the next 24 to 48 hours but assured that all safety arrangements are in place.
Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the supervision of Deputy Commissioner-led teams, SDO Hafiz Khursheed Malik oversaw flood response operations in riverine areas. Public announcements were made in Rangpur’s Batha Sial, Basti Balkana, and Basti Gullu Wala, urging residents to shift to safer places.
Evacuation calls were also continued in villages including Sanqi, Doaba, Basti Jhok Metla, Basti Tala, Basti Mehran, and Basti Chakar Wali to ensure the safety of life and property.
Recent Stories
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
NAPA to suspends classes and performances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Safe city deploys drone thermal tech for flood rescue operations37 seconds ago
-
Universities are hubs of Ideas, says VC UAJK11 minutes ago
-
President summons National Assembly session on Sept 111 minutes ago
-
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab18 minutes ago
-
Minister uncovers elite involvement in riverbank encroachments, calls for justified climate funding ..21 minutes ago
-
Rawal dam spillways opened as water level rises due to rain21 minutes ago
-
Two armed robbers arrested21 minutes ago
-
YWE's President condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine50 minutes ago
-
Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): A great visionary military strategist of all times51 minutes ago
-
DPO Hangu transferred2 hours ago
-
PDMA DG urges South Punjab residents to act promptly on evacuation calls2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of Ghazal singer Parvez Mehdi observed2 hours ago