Safe city deploys drone thermal tech for flood rescue operations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Safe City has introduced drone-mounted thermal imaging technology in potential flood-hit areas to strengthen rescue and evacuation operations.

According to official sources here on Friday, the modern system helps identify stranded people and animals even at night, making rescue and evacuation efforts more effective. This marks the first time such technology has been deployed for flood management in the district.

In preparation for potential flooding, the district administration has set up 13 flood relief camps in Tehsil Muzaffargarh. Staff from the Health Department, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, and other agencies are stationed at these camps, which are stocked with medicines, including essential vaccines, officials said.

Authorities warned that a high-level flood would be expected within the next 24 to 48 hours but assured that all safety arrangements are in place.

Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the supervision of Deputy Commissioner-led teams, SDO Hafiz Khursheed Malik oversaw flood response operations in riverine areas. Public announcements were made in Rangpur’s Batha Sial, Basti Balkana, and Basti Gullu Wala, urging residents to shift to safer places.

Evacuation calls were also continued in villages including Sanqi, Doaba, Basti Jhok Metla, Basti Tala, Basti Mehran, and Basti Chakar Wali to ensure the safety of life and property.