Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Police e-challan system has been playing a significant role in enforcing traffic laws, leading to a notable reduction in fatal accidents and other traffic violations.

In this regard, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued a total of 1,436 e-challan tickets in September alone, while over 0.274 million tickets have been issued to date for various traffic violations, a public relations officer told APP on Thursday.

He said the implementation of the e-challan system, in line with international standards, ensures strict adherence to traffic laws in the federal capital.

He said using data from the Excise and Taxation department’s linked database, legal action is also being taken against violators.

In this process, violators receive e-challan notifications on their mobile numbers, making the system more efficient and transparent, he added.

He said the issued challan tickets are also sent directly to the vehicle and motorcycle owners' homes.

In cases where the fine is not paid within the stipulated time, the challan copy is affixed to the vehicle's master file at the Excise and Taxation office, he added.

Moreover, it has been ensured that until the fine is paid, the vehicle or motorcycle cannot be transferred to another person’s name, he said.

He said in order to facilitate citizens in paying fines, easy options such as mobile wallets and bank account payments have been provided.

DG Safe City, Shakir Hussain Dawar said that the Safe City E-Challan system is yielding positive results, he said.

Shakir Hussain Dawar further mentioned that due to the effective monitoring through this system, fatal accidents and other traffic violations have seen a significant decline.

DG Safe City added that the e-challan system, utilizing Safe City's cameras, is continuously being improved to make it more effective.

The main goal of this system is to utilize modern technology to prevent accidents and ensure strict adherence to traffic laws, DG said.